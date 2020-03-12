Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

South Africa now has 17 cases of COVID-19, first local transmission

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
covid-19 virus coronavirus mask africa coyot pixabay

Four new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus has been identified in South Africa on Thursday, bringing the total number to 17. More importantly, the country has now also identified its first local transmission of the virus.

Previously, all cases have travelled into South Africa from abroad. A new case in Free State though has been infected within the country.

“A 32-year-old male came into contact with a Chinese businessman, making it the first case of local transmission, as all other cases have been by patients who had travelled abroad,” said an SA Gov News release.

The other three cases — in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga — continue the latter trend.

The news comes just hours after the WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: coyot via Pixabay

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

