Bio & Health Tech

Mr D Food will now deliver prescription meds from MediRite during lockdown

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
mr d food medirite

Mr D Food will now deliver prescriptions and medication from Checkers’ MediRite pharmacies to users stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, the companies announced on Wednesday.

“Customers can place their prescription and medicine orders with their local MediRite pharmacy and request delivery from Mr D Food,” the companies said in a press release.

“To arrange the delivery of their medicine through the Mr D Food app, MediRite customers need to place an order and quote their MediRite order number.”

The news comes after delivery competitor Uber Eats announced a grocery delivery service. Ride-hailing firm Bolt is also debuting its Business Delivery service during lockdown too.

Feature image: Mr D Food

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

