Mr D Food will now deliver prescriptions and medication from Checkers’ MediRite pharmacies to users stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, the companies announced on Wednesday.

“Customers can place their prescription and medicine orders with their local MediRite pharmacy and request delivery from Mr D Food,” the companies said in a press release.

“To arrange the delivery of their medicine through the Mr D Food app, MediRite customers need to place an order and quote their MediRite order number.”

The news comes after delivery competitor Uber Eats announced a grocery delivery service. Ride-hailing firm Bolt is also debuting its Business Delivery service during lockdown too.

Feature image: Mr D Food