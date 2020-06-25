Dolby’s app for musicians, singers adds live streaming

Dolby has announced a new update to their Dolby On music and video recording app for musicians that brings livestreaming to the platform.

The app lets musicians and performers record music and video content on their mobile devices. It includes features such as noise cancellation, audio effects, and equalisation.

You can save your music and video recordings on the app, while also exporting and sharing them to websites like Facebook and YouTube.

The new livestreaming feature extends these features to live videos. The app lets you link your preferred streaming platform so that you can air your live show.

You can also perform a mic-check to apply the sound adjustments you need before getting started.

When you’re ready to start, you can air your live show on your linked streaming account.

According to Dolby, you can broadcast directly to Twitch simply by connecting your account. But to stream on platforms like YouTube and Vimeo, you will need to copy and paste the platform’s streaming key and RTMP link into the Dolby On app.

You can download the free Dolby On app for musicians and performers on the Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS).

Feature image: Dolby