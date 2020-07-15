Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

Cell C data bundles: price drop announced

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
cell c data bundle image

Cell C has announced a price drop for its 30-day data bundles, as well as a few new bundles for its customers.

Bundles range from R10 for 40MB to R95 for 1GB. The R95 bundle includes 1GB anytime data, along with 1GB of night-time data.

According to the company, customers who buy the R95 bundle with the Cell C app can also get an extra 1GB of night-time data — adding up to 3GB overall.

You can see the newly announced data bundle prices below:

cell c bundles

These bundles last for 30 days from the day of purchase.

“As a proudly South African company, Cell C is honoured to do our part in offering customers the best value-for-money data deals in the country,” Cell C’s Chief Commercial Officer Simo Mkhize said in a statement.

“Stay safe and stay connected.”

To buy a bundle, customers can use the Cell C app, website, or dial *147#.

Data in these bundles is not limited to certain apps or sites.

In 2020, several mobile providers have introduced data price drops. In April, Vodacom dropped its data prices by up to 40%.

This follows a push by the Competition Commission for providers to drop data prices in South Africa.

Feature image: Cell C

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

