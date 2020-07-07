Vodacom developing app to help identify abuse in relationships

Vodacom has launched its Be The Light campaign to raise awareness around gender-based violence (GBV) — announcing that it’s developing an app to help those who may be facing abuse in their relationships.

The company will help users take a risk assessment to determine whether they may be in an abusive relationship.

“More than a risk assessment tool, the new app is also an education and awareness-raising tool,” Vodacom told Memeburn.

“It will assist victims of violence to better understand GBV, as well as direct them to services that will be able to assist them.”

The mobile operator will launch the app this year on both Android and iOS. Vodacom plans to reveal more details about the abuse help app on launch day.

Abuse help and online services

Vodacom also highlighted other initiatives to combat GBV, including work with government and NGOs.

The company contributed to the creation of the Gender-based Violence (GBV) Command Centre.

People can contact the centre via the telephone line, but also via SMS and Skype.

You can reach the centre by:

Dialing 0800 428 428

Using the USSD code *120*7867# on your phone

Via a Skype line ‘HelpMeGBV’ for members of the Deaf Community.

An SMS-based line on 31531

Meanwhile, Vodacom’s Be The Light campaign encourages men to play an active role in curbing gender-based violence in South Africa.

“We are hoping that this campaign will challenge local men to reflect on this question of gender violence and lead them to initiating serious conversations among their circles on what they can do to prevent abuse of this type from occurring in the first place,” Takalani Netshitenzhe, Chief Officer: Corporate Affairs at Vodacom, said in a statement.

“The truth of the matter is that, in recent times, we have seen more and more cases of women dying in the hands of men in the country, so it is about time we shifted the conversation on gender violence to men, so they can be part of the solution.”

Feature image: Yura Fresh on Unsplash