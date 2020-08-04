Facebook introduces official music videos

Facebook has announced that official music videos will now be hosted on the platform — however the feature will initially be rolled out in the US.

“Starting this weekend, you’ll be able to discover, watch and share music videos from today’s top artists to up-and-coming bands and classics across various music genres on Facebook,” the company said in a statement on 31 July.

This is the latest feature for Facebook that competes with YouTube’s video dominance. Over the years, Facebook has introduced Facebook Gaming and IGTV, as well as video premieres on the social network.

Musicians will now also be able to premiere their music videos on the platform for global launches.

“In the coming weeks, we’re excited for global music video premieres happening on Facebook, including exclusive music video content from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50,” Facebook said.

The company also has exclusive deals with some musicians in the works. In the US, Facebook will partner with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, and Kobalt.

Users will also be able to react to and share these videos on their feeds.

Facebook’s algorithm will also suggest music videos based on a user’s tastes.

Music in Facebook Watch will be available on desktop, iOS and Android.

Facebook hasn’t detailed whether the feature will roll out to more countries in the near future.

Feature image: Facebook