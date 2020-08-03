Google shows off .new domain shortcuts for web services

After introducing its .new domain extension last year, Google has showcased the different apps and services that you can access with the .new shortcut.

Rather than just offering an extension for a website, such as .co or .com, .new is meant to be used as a shortcut.

For example, docs.new will open a new Google Docs document in your browser.

Meanwhile, podcast.new takes to you the Anchor podcast platform’s dashboard to record a new episode. If you have a WordPress blog, post.new opens a draft for a new post.

Google is using the URL whats.new to showcase the different shortcuts you can use. According to the company, over 200 .new domains currently exist.

Here are a few of the most interesting shortcuts Google has introduced:

Create a new Spotify playlist – playlist.new

Launch a meeting in Google Meet – meet.new

Create a new design on Canva.com – design.new

Start a new Discord community – discord.new

Create a new story on Medium – medium.new or story.new

Create a new Microsoft Word Document – word.new

The shortcuts span services such as Microsoft Office, Google Drive, Adobe, and other web services.

This is the latest of Google’s tools to make using its products easier. Earlier this year, new Google shortcuts on Siri made it easier for iOS users to access Google Search and Gmail.

Feature image: Screenshot/Google