Facebook Campus: Facebook launches students-only platform

Facebook has gone full circle and introduced Facebook Campus — a college-only space that lets students connect with their classmates.

If you remember the early days of Facebook, you’ll know that the social network was originally only open to students.

Now the social network, available to anyone over the age of 13, has introduced a platform that echoes these earlier days.

The company says that it is introducing the feature so that students can stay connected even during the pandemic.

“In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network, and now we’re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they’re away from their college,” the company said in its announcement.

How to use Facebook Campus

Users can sign up for a Campus profile within the main Facebook app. This profile is different from your normal Facebook one.

However, you will need to provide your college email and graduation year to join the platform.

“Once a Campus profile is set up, students can discover Groups and Events unique to their school, and connect with classmates who share similar interests,” the company says.

“When content is shared on Campus, only people within Campus will see it.”

The new platform also includes a campus directory to help you connect with classmates. However, privacy-minded users may not be so keen on the feature.

Facebook deals with some of the privacy controls and information of the college platform in a separate Facebook Campus post.

And yes, Facebook will use this data for targeted ads.

The platform rolls out initially in the US at certain universities. However, it’s likely that more countries will follow in future if the platform proves successful.

Feature image: Facebook