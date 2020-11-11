New car shopping website launches for South Africans

Motus Holdings has announced a new car shopping website that will help South Africans browse through and buy both new and used cars and motorcycles.

The new website — motus.cars — lets users browse through cars owned by Motus Franchise Dealers. You can filter cars, trucks, and motorcycles according to whether they’re new, used, or demo models.

Users can also browse according to price, make, and model of the vehicles. The site aggregates vehicle listings from Motus dealers around the country.

At its launch, the platform already has over 10 000 demo and used cars.

Meanwhile, users can also access monthly promotions from different brands and a cost of ownership calculator.

Other features include real-live customer chat with an agent, online bookings for car services, and first-time buyer assistance tools.

“Motus.cars offers a safe and trusted place to shop for your next car, with all used cars being 100% Motus-owned, consumers can have peace of mind with a guarantee that the car is not stolen or rebuilt,” the company said in a statement.

This means that users don’t have to worry about scams or fraudulent schemes.

The new platform aims to act as a one-stop website for everything cars, according to Corné Venter, CEO of the Motus Retail & Rental SA Division.

To check out the platform, you can visit the motus.cars website.

Feature image: Motus

Read more: Black Friday 2020: SA retailers extend promotions to whole month