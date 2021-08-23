South Africans can stream ESPN events with SABC Sport channel

The SABC and Disney Africa have signed a distribution agreement for the public broadcaster to stream content and coverage from ESPN on its SABC Sport channel.

The channel forms part of the SABC’s free-to-air lineup and is available to stream for free.

The agreement will bring ESPN’s live coverage of international sporting events and content archive to the channel.

The coverage will include sporting codes such as football, boxing, basketball, and athletics.

“This agreement is going to add significant depth to our current offering on the SABC Sport Channel,” SABC Sport General Manager, Gary Rathbone, said in a statement.

“This partnership will not only give our viewers access to great sports content but will see the SABC Sport Channel and our teams benefiting from the resources and experience that this collaboration with ESPN offers.”

Which ESPN sports can I watch on SABC Sport?

On 28 and 29 August, the channel will premiere two ESPN-branded football slots at midday every Saturday and Sunday.

Taking place during the European football season, the slots will feature a live English Championship match on Saturday at 1:30pm and a Dutch Eredivisie game on Sundays at 12:15pm.

The channel will also broadcast US football league highlights and premiere news roundups from ESPN’s magazine shows. This will also include the popular ESPN FC programme.

In addition, SABC will feature coverage from ESPN’s four live World Athletics Events.

This includes the U20 Championships currently taking place in Nairobi.

It will also include three other championships events scheduled to take place in 2022. This includes the World Indoor Championships in Serbia, the World Race Walking Championships in Belarus, and the World Championships in the US.

Also in 2022, the channel will broadcast live fixtures from the Basketball Africa League.

The SABC Sport Channel is available to stream on TelkomOne. It is also available to watch as part of the SABC’s DTT channel lineup and on Openview channel 124.

You can also watch videos on the SABC Sport online platform.

Featured image: Unsplash/Fancy Crave

