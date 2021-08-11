Burn Media Sites
Ecommerce

Woolworths to launch Tap & Go points in stores to order, sample products

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Woolworths South Africa stores online website tap & go smartphones cardless payments purchase

Woolworths has announced it will launch Near Field Communication (NFC) technology in its stores to let customers order products, as well as sample them, by tapping their phones at certain points.

Announced on 10 August, the retail giant is piloting the technology at several of its stores in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

“Technological developments in the retail industry have unlocked many opportunities for us to grow in unexpected and exciting ways,” Head of Online and Mobile, Liz Hillock, said in a statement.

Woolworths customers can tap their phones on NFC tags in stores to browse, sample, and order products.

Working similarly to tappable cards, the NFC tags create a wireless connection between the chip reader and smartphone.

Launching in Woolworths’ Beauty offering, customers can test products digitally. They can also purchase them in-store or for delivery later.

Earlier this year, Woolworths launched a feature on its site that let customers virtually try on makeup.

At the same time, the retail giant announced a new Ratings & Reviews feature on its website.

Customers can post reviews on products and receive recommendations based on AI-driven personalisation.

To post a review, customers must register an account on the Woolworths website and sign in.

“The introduction of NFC tagging, Ratings & Reviews and AI-driven Product Recommendations, will help us to build better connections with our customers and enable them to enjoy an enhanced and personalised shopping experience, whether in-store or online,” Hillock added.

Woolworth is currently testing NFC tagging in its beauty stores at V&A Waterfront and Table Bay Mall.

It is also testing the technology at its WCellar stores in Nicolway and Sandton.

Featured image: Unsplash/Dan Burton

You can now use your FNB card with Apple Pay

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

News

