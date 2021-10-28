Burn Media Sites
News

Uber to offer ride discounts on Election Day: How to claim yours

By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Uber app South Africa Election Day discount rides

Uber has announced it will offer discounts on rides to and from voting stations on 1 November to assist users on Election Day.

This includes R35 off of two trips to and from select voting centres across South Africa.

“Eligible voters have the right to vote and we wanted to ensure that voters have ease of travel to make their mark,” Head of Public Policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Uber, Busisiwe Khaba, said in a statement.

“Election Day is an important day in the country and using our technology and resources, we can help make it easier for every rider using the Uber App in South Africa to get to their voting station at the push of a button.”

The announcement comes soon after DiDi announced an offer for first-time riders on Election Day.

Riders in Cape Town, Gauteng, and Gqerberha can get up to 50% off on a trip to voting stations if they enter a promo code.

How to claim your free Uber rides on Election Day

To claim your free rides, open the Uber app on your mobile device and select “Wallet” in the app’s dropdown menu.

Scroll down until you reach the Promotions section and click “Add promo code”.

Type VOTESA21 in the available space and select “Add”.

Once added, the promotion code will let you claim R35 off of two rides to and from your local voting station.

The discount will automatically apply when you book trips on 1 November.

Trips must start or end at select voting centres. You can check the list of voting centres on the IEC website.

Read more: FNB offers 40% discounts on local flights booked on banking app

Featured image: Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

