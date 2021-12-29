Netflix price and plans in South Africa: Everything you need to know

Netflix is undeniably the most accessible and affordable option to gain access to a library of quality content. From mainstream blockbusters to obscure anime, it truly is a cinephile’s wonderland.

However, not everyone might be so inclined to enter couch-potato status.

Unsure if you are ready to hitch yourself to the Netflix bandwagon? Then take a gander at this article and view the various Netflix subscription plans, prices, and their associated benefits in South Africa.

Did Netflix’s price go up?

Indeed, Netflix did raise their subscription fees for certain streaming plans in South Africa in 2021.

The streaming giant says that these were the first changes to its local prices which didn’t relate to exchange-rate fluctuations, since its South African launch in 2016.

“We are updating our prices for the first time in South Africa to reflect improvements to our catalogue of movies and shows and the quality of our service — and, most importantly, so that we can continue giving you more options and continuously increasing value,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Netflix price in South Africa for different plans

Currently, Netflix offers four subscription plans.

Check out the table below to see the pros and cons of each subscription plan:

For those who are on a low budget, or just not keen on big, monthly expenses, the Netflix mobile plan will only set you back a mere R49 per month. Do note, though, that the mobile plan comes with some requirements and restrictions.

“[Netflix] Mobile Plan supports Android devices with Android OS 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher, and on iOS devices with iOS 12.0 or higher. Casting or mirroring from a mobile device is not supported on this plan.”

The Basic Plan, which only allows one device (mobile or laptop) to be connected at any given time, will cost you R99 per month. You will have access to all available Netflix content, but won’t be able to view it in HD quality, or higher.

The Standard Plan costs R159 per month and allows you to connect to two devices, simultaneously, and view content in HD quality.

If you’re rolling in the big bucks, you can go for the Premium Plan, which will cost you R199 per month, but you are able to connect to four devices at the same time and view content in stunning UHD quality.

How to change or cancel your Netflix subscription

Is Netflix’s price increase bringing you no chill?

Then follow these steps to change your plan or cancel your subscription and kick Netflix to the curb, altogether.

Sign in to your Netflix account.

Under Plan Details, select Change Plan. (If you do not see Change Plan, Netflix advises you to contact them.)

Choose the desired plan, then select Continue or Update.

Select Confirm Change or Confirm.

NOTE: If your account is on hold, no plan changes can be made until the hold is resolved.

Read more: How to see the top Netflix series and films in South Africa (and around the world)

Feature image: Alexander Shatov/Unsplash