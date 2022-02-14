Netflix announces first African reality show, based in Joburg

Netflix has a variety of original hit reality shows, but the streaming service has now announced its first African reality show with Young, Famous & African.

The series will be based in Johannesburg, starring a variety of celebrities and A-list personalities from the African continent.

The unscripted show aims to give viewers an insider look into their lives. The stars are all connected, with the synopsis stating they’ve come together in the South African city to find love, rekindle old sparks, and reboot relationships.

But it also aims to show the glitz and glamour of celebrity life in Africa.

“Growing up in the U.K. there were no glitzy and sexy images of Africa, all we saw were the stereotypical images that has been propelled in the media for years. Young, Famous & African presents an Africa that is vibrant, beautiful, glossy and sexy to the world and we are super proud and excited for the world to see it,” Executive Producer Peace Hyde said in a statement.

Who stars in Young, Famous & African?

The key cast includes Khanyi Mbau, Diamond Platnumz, Annie Macaulay-Idibia, 2Baba, Zari the Boss Lady, Naked DJ, Nadia Nakai, Swanky Jerry, Andile Ncube, and Kayleigh Schwark.

South African members of the cast are actress Khanyi Mbau, radio personality Quinton Masin (Naked DJ), musician Nadia Nakai, TV personality Andile Ncube, and Kayleigh Schwark.

Diamond Platnumz is a Tanzanian musician and Zari the Boss Lady, originally from Uganda, is the CEO of Brooklyn City College.

Nigerian cast members include model and actress Annie Macaulay-Idibia, musician and activist 2Baba (who is also married to Annie Macaulay-Idibia), and fashion designer Swanky Jerry.

The series will debut on Netflix on 18 March, with seven episodes.

If the success of Showmax’s Real Housewives of Durban is anything to go by, local audiences will likely be intrigued by a new celebrity-focused reality show set in South Africa.

Feature image: Netflix