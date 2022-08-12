WATCH: MultiVersus season 1 game fights back after delay

Free-to-play platform game, MultiVersus has announced that Season 1 of the offering will begin on August 15 after preliminary reports indicated that the game was postponed indefinitely.

The season was scheduled to kick off on August 9, but the studio confirmed that the launch was delayed.

The game has revealed that it’s not just back on August 15th but comes with a brand new battle pass for gamers to earn in-game rewards.

“We also confirm that Morty will join the character roster on August 23 as part of Season 1. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks,” MultiVersus tweeted.

Morty from Rick and Morty would be joining the MultiVersus roster on August 23.

MultiVersus noted that not everything would be launched on the same day. New models and content will be spread throughout the life of the season.

“We will continue to share dates on all the fun things to come.”

Rumors around the delayed release of the game were that there were ongoing issues between the game’s publisher Warner Bos. and Discovery Inc.

MultiVersus launched in July and includes characters like Bugs Bunny, Iron Giant, Lebron James, Arya Stark and Harley Quinn.

The 2D fighter game lets you team up with your friends using the iconic characters, where your goal is to rack up damage on your opponents by hitting them.

Up to four players can play at once, in a two-on-two team battle.

You can download MultiVersus on Epic Games Store. It is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and has cross play and cross progression across all platforms.

Watch trailer below

Feature image: MultiVersus