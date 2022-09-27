How to optimize TikTok SEO strategy with the right keywords, hashtags

Video sharing platform TikTok is the fastest growing social network app across the globe and to use it optimally means larger audiences.

So what do social media giants like Khabe Lame, Christiano Ronaldo, Charli d’Amelio, David Chang (1.7 million followers), and Salt Bae have in common?

The know-how on how to leverage opportunities using digital marketing.

First, you must understand how people search for videos and the types of popular content.

Next, you need to structure how to reach viewers that will most likely share your content.

Finding the correct audience is tricky as you may need to find the audience who are most likely to follow, and share your content.

Tailor your content into the preferred group with similar group posts.

Learn to use the right hashtags. Find out what your audience search for and try to incorporate that into your strategy.

Get TikTok Pro, simply because you have access to analytics.

Having access to in-depth information regarding follower behaviour affects your profile metrics.

This also helps you to plan future videos, while creating a publishing strategy.

Track interactions with the audience, this will shed some light into how your audience reacts to most content.

We found Keeansocial who created an easy guide to optimizing your SEO.

His advices is knowing exactly how to use Search Engine Optimization.

1.Find the correct key words for your video.

This is important according to Keeansocial

2. Have an on screen hook.

3. Have a key word

4. Include hashtags.

Knowing how to use SEO is pivotal for any company which plans on growing it’s audience.

