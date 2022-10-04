Elon Musk told to F*** off, Zelensky hits back on Ukraine tweet

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been told to F*** off after he tried out a Twitter poll in an attempt to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On Monday the Tesla chief exec received a swift but direct response from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and their lawyer.

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Musk convinced of an unlikely outcome said he initiated the poll as a means to open dialogue before many citizens, solders died.

This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Ukraine diplomat and lawyer Andrij Menlnyk was quick to give Musk the finger as a diplomatic response.

Andrij Melnyk is cross with Elon Musk over his polls. Seems he isn't in favour people having a say over whether they are part of Russia or Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/vEhPMrjOCM — Lexi (@missylexilou) October 3, 2022

Andrij Melnyk Ukraines ambassador responds to Elon Musk's proposed solution to avoid nuclear war by telling him to f*** off…👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/CbXS28Lz39 — Suzanne Seddon (@suzseddon) October 3, 2022

The online conversation has sparked controversy around the war on what a positive result for all countries could be.

Musk’s peace poll with about four components as possible solutions to end the war seem easy on paper.

The suggestion to redo elections under United Nations supervision seems a tall order.

His other suggestion to consider Crimea as part of Russia while discussing water outages seems a uncomplex solution but it seems the Tesla exec may not have the entire picture.

Zelensky issued his own poll placing Musk in the hot seat.

The Ukranian President questioned social media users which Musk they preferred, one that supported Ukraine or one that Supported Russia?

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

The Zelensky’s poll has over 2 million votes with 7 hours left till the poll expires.

There was a time when online debates were mere imagination.

Social media has increased the pace of communication, making responses to a billionaire quick, below the belt and direct.

Also read: How to add voiceover to YouTube Shorts videos | New YouTube feature