Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Internet

Elon Musk told to F*** off, Zelensky hits back on Ukraine tweet

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
elon musk Thai cave rescue pedo steve jurvetson flickr

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been told to F*** off after he tried out a Twitter poll in an attempt to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On Monday the Tesla chief exec received a swift but direct response from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and their lawyer.

Musk convinced of an unlikely outcome said he initiated the poll as a means to open dialogue before many citizens, solders died.

Ukraine diplomat and lawyer Andrij Menlnyk was quick to give Musk the finger as a diplomatic response.

The online conversation has sparked controversy around the war on what a positive result for all countries could be.

Musk’s peace poll with about four components as possible solutions to end the war seem easy on paper.

The suggestion to redo elections under United Nations supervision seems a tall order.

His other suggestion to consider Crimea as part of Russia while discussing water outages seems a uncomplex solution but it seems the Tesla exec may not have the entire picture.

Zelensky issued his own poll placing Musk in the hot seat.

The Ukranian President questioned social media users which Musk they preferred, one that supported Ukraine or one that Supported Russia?

The Zelensky’s poll has over 2 million votes with 7 hours left till the poll expires.

There was a time when online debates were mere imagination.

Social media has increased the pace of communication, making responses to a billionaire quick, below the belt and direct.

Also read: How to add voiceover to YouTube Shorts videos | New YouTube feature

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Here’s one app that’s saving lives by bending time | Time Keeper app
Future Trends 4 Oct 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.