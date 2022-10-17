Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Industry News

Here’s Eskom’s’ load-shedding schedule for this week

Gopolang Moloko
By Gopolang Moloko
Read next
eskom load shedding schedules candle google trends

Lights are expected to go out in several parts of the country on Monday from 4PM until midnight.

This is part of Eskom’s necessitated blackout schedule in order to keep adequate power the country needs at bay.

Load shedding remains as a contingency plan to manage generation reserves.

The power utility is expected to table a way forward on Wednesday, where it plans to update the country on progress made.

Click here for your area schedule.

Recurring breakdowns in generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding.

Generation units at Grootvlei as well as Kriel and Majuba power stations although returned back to service have signaled recent challenges which have led to country wide blackouts.

The power utility is expected to continue scheduled power outages for at least 18 months before new generation capacity can be added to the grid.

This was according to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer who confirmed the power utility needed a bit of time to remedy the current power crises.

While at the Agri SA conference the COO said plans were in place to remedy some of the challenges the national power utility was facing.

Amid buckling generation capacity the power utility said lower demand for power over some weekends were adequate for the decision to postpone load shedding on those weekends.

Stage 2 load shedding means power outage six times over a four day period for two hours at a time, or six times over an eight day period for four hours at a time.

Also read: Edit WhatsApp messages with the incoming WhatsApp edit feature

Gopolang Moloko

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Read More
Why Kanye West is buying this free speech social media app Parler
Internet of Things 17 Oct 2022
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2022, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.