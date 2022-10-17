Here’s Eskom’s’ load-shedding schedule for this week

Lights are expected to go out in several parts of the country on Monday from 4PM until midnight.

This is part of Eskom’s necessitated blackout schedule in order to keep adequate power the country needs at bay.

Load shedding remains as a contingency plan to manage generation reserves.

The power utility is expected to table a way forward on Wednesday, where it plans to update the country on progress made.

Recurring breakdowns in generating units have forced the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding.

Generation units at Grootvlei as well as Kriel and Majuba power stations although returned back to service have signaled recent challenges which have led to country wide blackouts.

The power utility is expected to continue scheduled power outages for at least 18 months before new generation capacity can be added to the grid.

This was according to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer who confirmed the power utility needed a bit of time to remedy the current power crises.

While at the Agri SA conference the COO said plans were in place to remedy some of the challenges the national power utility was facing.

Amid buckling generation capacity the power utility said lower demand for power over some weekends were adequate for the decision to postpone load shedding on those weekends.

Stage 2 load shedding means power outage six times over a four day period for two hours at a time, or six times over an eight day period for four hours at a time.

