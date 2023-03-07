Burn Media Sites
Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft launches Dynamics 365 Copilot, a world first packed with AI

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
By Marcus Gopolang Moloko
windows 10 end support

Bringing next-generation AI (Artificial Intelligence) appears to be a goal Microsoft wants to excel in as it now introduces Microsoft 365 Copilot, a world first in AI product updates across the Microsoft business portfolio.

The launch of the new Microsoft Dynamic 365 copilot means providing the user with interactive AI-powered assistance.

With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organizations will empower workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations including supply chain roles designed for everyone to focus more on the best parts of their jobs instead of the mundane.

Dynamic 365 takes advantage of AI to automate tedious tasks such as manual data entry, content generation and notetaking in order to automate these tasks to unlock workforce creativity.

Some of the added benefits of Microsoft Dynamics365 will be:

  • Dynamic 365 Sales and Viva sales 
  • Dynamic 365 Sales and Viva sales will help sellers reduce time they spend on clerical tasks.Emails will be written on their behalf alongside the added benefit of having an email summary automatically drafted from the teams meeting in Outlook.

Copilot Dynamics 365 customer service will assist agents to deliver exceptional customer care. Dynamics 365 will help draft contextual answer to queries in both chat and email.

Dynamic 365 customer Insights and Dynamics 365 Marketing will help marketers in segmentation and content creation.

This means marketers can curate highly personalized and targeted customer segments using natural language.

Marketers will be able to use these suggestions to calculate and match customers that fit the selected profile.

This next era of business application is transformation with generative AI and users can expect their applications to include AI powered expertise as Dynamics 365 brings the latest in AI breakthroughs across the board.

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

Marcus Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

Everlytic ‘You Mailed It’ Email Marketing Awards
Discovery Vitality ‘Nails’ it in Everlytic’s ‘You Mailed It’ Email Marketing Awards
Advertising and Media 8 Mar 2023
