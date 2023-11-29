SpotifyWrapped, what is it and why it’s trending today?

Spotify Wrapped is back and the viral marketing campaign from Spotify will see users around the globe reminded of what they’ve been listening to all year.

Think nostalgia, as the campaign which has been released annually since 2016 every December will allow users to view a compilation of data about their activity on the platform over the past year.

The invite

Spotify invites users to share those epic playlists with their friends on social media.

Spotify will share this information in a fun and visual manner.

While no one will admit that they had that one tune on repeat it will be interesting to see how certain users grew musically throughout the year.

Spotify Wrapped launches on November 30 and users are advised to ensure that their Spotify app is updated and has a Wrapped hub that includes personal rankings as well as lists of the top streamed artists, songs, and albums.

Whether it’s current hit sensation Tyla’s “Make Me Water,” or Adelle’s Hello, Spotify’s Wrapped campaign allows users to check receipts on their musical review.

Through different categories, Spotify will show users their streaming habits that defined their music this year.

Me in 2023:

When you flip your card, it reveals a listening character specific to your tastes and habits on Spotify. Check out all 12 characters here.

Sound Town matches you to a city based on your listening and artist affinity.

matches you to a city based on your listening and artist affinity. Top 5 Genres shows you how your top five music genres stacked up and is presented in a fun sandwich-inspired design.

shows you how your top five music genres stacked up and is presented in a fun sandwich-inspired design. Top 5 Artists lets you see the month your listening peaked for each artist this year, painting a fuller picture of your year on Spotify and the artists that helped soundtrack it.

lets you see the month your listening peaked for each artist this year, painting a fuller picture of your year on Spotify and the artists that helped soundtrack it. Your Artist Messages means you’ll get to hear from one of your top artists within your personalized Wrapped. If you’re craving more, visit the Wrapped feed for video messages from thousands of artists, including Taylor Swift , Bad Bunny , Peso Pluma , Dolly Parton , NewJeans , SZA , and Jung Kook .

means you’ll get to hear from one of your top artists within your personalized Wrapped. If you’re craving more, visit the Wrapped feed for video messages from thousands of artists, including , , , , , , and . Artists, songwriters, and podcasters will also receive their own personalized Artist and Creator Wrapped experiences to uncover and celebrate how their fans listened.

