Eskom: no load shedding expected during the COVID-19 lockdown

Eskom on Wednesday announced it does not expect to implement any load shedding during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The utility confirmed in a tweet that it is regarded as “an essential and critical services supplier” so a number of staff are exempt from the lockdown.

“As such we do not expect any impediments to the generation and supply of electricity during this period,” it added.

It explained that its coal suppliers are also allowed to work during the lockdown.

Eskom last implemented load shedding two weeks ago, when Koeberg nuclear power station experienced a fault at one of its two units.

At 4.20pm, planned and unplanned outages rendered 16.3 GW of Eskom’s generation capacity unavailable.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn