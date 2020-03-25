Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

Eskom: no load shedding expected during the COVID-19 lockdown

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom stage 4 load shedding

Eskom on Wednesday announced it does not expect to implement any load shedding during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The utility confirmed in a tweet that it is regarded as “an essential and critical services supplier” so a number of staff are exempt from the lockdown.

“As such we do not expect any impediments to the generation and supply of electricity during this period,” it added.

It explained that its coal suppliers are also allowed to work during the lockdown.

Eskom last implemented load shedding two weeks ago, when Koeberg nuclear power station experienced a fault at one of its two units.

At 4.20pm, planned and unplanned outages rendered 16.3 GW of Eskom’s generation capacity unavailable.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

