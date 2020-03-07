Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Bio & Health Tech

South Africa’s heath dept confirms the second known case of COVID-19 coronavirus

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
virus coronavirus mask africa coyot pixabay

The South African Department of Health on Saturday confirmed its second known case of COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.

In a statement, the department noted that the second party was in “direct contact” with the first known case, confirmed earlier this week.

“The second patient who has now tested positive for COV-19 will now be immediately admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government has identified as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive COVID-19 positive patients,” it added in a tweet.

On Saturday, the department also confirmed that a South African working in South Korea has tested positive for the virus.

The government calls for calm and cooperation from the public and the media during this period. We also request that the privacy of the patients, the affected individuals and families be respected,” it concluded.

Globally, known COVID-19 coronavirus cases have breached the 100 000 mark.

Memeburn’s rolling coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: coyot via Pixabay

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.