Double data announced for Vodacom Just4U customers

Mobile provider Vodacom has announced that it will double the data on selected bundles for customers buying on the Just4You platform.

The company said that the data bonus would ensure more value for customers during tough times.

“Just4You is a platform that presents personalised, discounted offers based on the individual usage pattern. This time around, we are offering our customers more value by doubling their data,” Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom Consumer Business Unit, said in a statement.

Prepaid and top-up customers can access the platform using the My Vodacom App or dialling the USSD code *123#.

Customers who buy selected bundles will receive double the value of their data, the company says.

Earlier this month, Vodacom announced it was launching Google Play Store data bundles.

Meanwhile, Cell C also announced price drops to its bundles.

