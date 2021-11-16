Checkers LiquorShop launches online with rare stock that costs up to R70k

The Shoprite Group has announced the launch of LiquorShop Online, bringing its Checkers bottle store franchise to the web.

The website offers home delivery, over 3 000 drinks and accessories, as well as exclusive, rare stock.

Shoprite notes that this includes high-end spirits that are often not found in local stores — with the website offering Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac (R69 999), Bunnahabhain 25-year-old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky (R5 999), and other premium alcohol.

How Checkers LiquorShop Online works

You can visit the website on LiquorShop.co.za. The website includes a number of categories, including non-alcoholic beverages and barware.

Users will also be able to link their Xtra Savings cards to the website to qualify for online deals. Shoprite recently introduced Xtra Savings integration to its Checkers Sixty60 app, which also offers delivery of LiquorShop products — albeit with more limited options.

Shoprite notes that users can also choose to buy in bulk.

Meanwhile, those who live in Gauteng or the Western Cape can get free delivery on orders over R450.

Otherwise, users in those areas pay a delivery fee of R75.

In other areas, the services charges a delivery fee of R150 for orders less than R1000.

The service has an expected delivery time of two to five working days. LiquorShop Online notes that a person over the age of 18 will need to sign for the delivery.

Feature image: Shoprite Group