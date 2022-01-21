LG names its new Global Ambassadors from South Africa

LG has announced the winners of its Global Ambassador Challenge in South Africa, marking the first time locals have received grants and titles as official ambassadors in the initiative.

The local leg of the challenge was launched last year. It allowed Gauteng locals to apply for a chance to receive a grant from LG with the hopes to implement an idea to improve society. It would also give winners recognition as official LG ambassadors.

The challenge named three winners based on the necessity, effectiveness, efficiency, specificity, and feasibility of their ideas.

The South Africans who won the challenge are: Cavall-Ann Elliott from Soweto, Annette Hole from Mamelodi, and Sarah Shkaidy from Eersterust.

Each of them will receive a grant of $10 000 to implement their idea and create a fully-fledged project.

“We’re proud to announce three very deserving winners of the LG Global Ambassador Challenge. The selected winners’ ideas have the potential to enrich the lives of South Africans and create a better future for all,” Juhee Lee, from Korean Food for the Hungry International (KFHI), said in a statement. KFHI partnered with LG on the initiative.

“The overwhelming response to our challenge made us realise that we have extraordinary untapped talent and no shortage of inventive thinkers in South Africa”, Juhee Lee added.

Winning ideas from LG Ambassadors

So which ideas won the challenge?

Elliot’s project will focus on digital education, with an aim to empower people within the Soweto community.

Meanwhile, Hole wants to launch an agricultural project within her community.

Finally, Shkaidy’s project aims to give people the necessary tools and resources for sustainable living through a bakery.

Feature image: Supplied/LG