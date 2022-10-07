Burn Media Sites
Future Trends

Twitter’s new edit-tweet feature now out in these countries

Gopolang Moloko
Gopolang Moloko
Twitter Super Follows accounts subscribers

Twitter has rolled out its much-anticipated edit function to four countries.

It’s not in the country yet, but the feature was introduced in New Zealand, Canada, Australia, and now in the US.

The feature is expected to be introduced to the US market this week.

As previously stated, the feature will be rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US.

What is it?

Also read: Twitter brings Edit button, but there’s a catch

The edit post feature is a feature Twitter introduced to users to edit their posts.

Previously, users had to delete or leave a post when there was an error in the post.

Now Twitter has introduced the edit feature for users to edit their posts provided they follow Twitter policy guidelines.

To edit post

Users on Twitter Blue will have the option to remedy their mistakes.

The feature will then allow other users to see that the post has been edited.

A pencil on the post will indicate that a post has been edited with a time stamp next to it.

Users can expect to get a 30 minute window to make changes to their tweets after they’ve clicked the tweet button.

People viewing the tweet will be able to spot the tweet edit history, which includes past versions of the Tweet.

According to Twitter, this is to protect the integrity of the conversation while creating a publicly accessible record of what was said.

Twitter blue

Twitter Blue is a paid monthly subscription that offers exclusive access to premium features for users.

It is currently available for in-app purchase on Twitter for iOS, Android including Twitter.com in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Users must be logged in to the Twitter account they purchased their subscription to access Twitter Blue features.

Also read: Social media depression | How social media causes depression

Gopolang Moloko

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

loadshedding eskom apps tools
Eskom suspends load shedding
News 7 Oct 2022
News

