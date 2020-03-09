South Africa now has 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus

South Africa’s department of health on Monday confirmed that another four people have tested positive for coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to seven.

The four were part of the group of 10 people who travelled from Italy on 1 March. The group also included the first case in South Africa, a man from KwaZulu-Natal who tested positive on 5 March.

South Africa’s second coronavirus case was confirmed on 6 March. The third was confirmed a day later.

Provincially, KwaZulu-Natal now has six cases. One case was confirmed in Gauteng.

BREAKING: @DrZweliMkhize has announced four more #CoronaVirusSA cases have been confirmed in KZN. The four were part of a group of that travelled to Italy recently. pic.twitter.com/wm5n7Of8H7 — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 9, 2020

For Africa, this brings the total confirmed cases on the continent up to 92.

At a press conference today, minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize noted that the department is currently in contact with those from the Italy travel group, as well as those who were on the flight with them into South Africa.

“What happened with these individuals, they were moving around after returning. They were not having symptoms. It was only when they were contacted did they realise they were ill. They then disclosed who they had met since,” he said.

“We are on course to track all those who been in contact with the group, including those who with them in flight. We are confident that we’ll break the cycle.”

Globally, confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus have exceeded the 110 000 mark on Monday.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn