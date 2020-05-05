Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Operating systems

Microsoft reconsiders and delays Windows 10X’s dual-display destiny

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
Windows 10X

Windows 10X, Microsoft’s operating system initially designed for dual-screen devices, is coming to laptops with single screens.

In an announcement by Microsoft CPO Panos Panay on Monday, the company explained that its tweaked version of Windows, initially designed for the likes of its Surface Neo “foldable”, will now debut on single-screen devices first.

Windows 10X was first announced alongside the company’s dual-screen device future at the bottom end of 2019.

It’s a philosophical shakeup for the operating system that also puts a greater emphasis on cloud computing, but Panay believes Windows 10X’s flexibility will shine on both single and dual-display devices.

“With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways,” he said.

He explicitly notes that this isn’t a death knell for dual-screen devices. But, at least for now, Microsoft is broadening its development path to focus on the current global computer usage model. (Thanks COVID).

“As the world and people’s routines are changing, it is important that we focus on meeting our customers where they are now and helping them get to where they want to be in the future,” Panay added.

So, what does this mean for Surface Duo and Neo? Well, the Duo is actually set to run Android, but both probably won’t launch by the end of the year as initially planned.

This does give Microsoft more time to fine-tune the devices’ OS. A lack of polish and app support ultimately lead to the death of Microsoft’s previous pocket device venture, Windows Phone.

Windows 10 on tablets aren’t exactly outselling iPads or Android tabs either.

For vanilla Windows 10, users should soon receive the May 2020 update which will add better Bluetooth support, improved tablet keyboards, and the addition of kaomoji in the emoji keyboard for you cool kids out there.

The announcement also put into doubt Windows 10’s future, whether it’ll be entirely replaced by 10X in the coming years, or if each version of the OS will remain on separate but similar development paths.

In March, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 was running on more than a billion devices worldwide, a three-year goal that was set at the OS’s launch in 2015.

Feature image: Feature image: Panos Panay with the Microsoft Surface Duo (left), and larger Surface Neo (right), by Microsoft

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Spotify Lite
Spotify Premium Family launches in South Africa for up to six users
Music 5 May 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.